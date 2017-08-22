sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,671 Euro		+0,11
+0,95 %
WKN: A1J440 ISIN: GB00B89J2419 Ticker-Symbol: 78C 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC11,671+0,95 %