The "Drones (UAVs) in Oil and Gas Industry Europe Market Outlook 2017 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes Europe market for drones (UAVs) application in oil and gas industry regarding market dynamics, technology characteristics, industry structure, innovations and key industry vendors. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, we have identified a series of market trends that will impact this market over the coming decade.

Falling oil prices in the beginning 2016 to their lowest level since 2003 led to high pressure to the global oil and gas industry for emergent cost reduction wherever possible. Oil and gas pipelines with more than 3.9 million km total length worldwide are subject to physical wear out and need regular inspections throughout their lifespan. Maintenance, structural inspections and surveillance activities of oil and gas rigs are costly to plan and execute, and must be done routinely to avoid leaks, production outages and unplanned shutdowns.

UAVs offer an attractive cost and time saving option compared to conventional approaches to facility management in oil and gas industry. Several global oil and gas corporations have deployed drones (UAVs), and found that they demonstrated significant, measurable value, including improving industry operator safety. Drones (UAVs) can transmit live, high-definition video, left, and infrared video to inspectors on the ground, who can identify metallic components showing signs of thermal fatigue and locate sources of gas leaks at oil and gas rigs.

Companies Mentioned

Aerialtronics

Aeryon Labs

Aerial Power

Airobotics

Aeronavics

Asctec

AutoCopter

CybAero

DJI

Dedrone

Delair Tech

Drone Defence

DroneShield

Ehang

Helical Robotics

HUVRData

FLoT Systems

Industrial Skyworks

Inova Drone

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Drivers

4. Market Analysis, Trends Forecasts

5. Value Chain Analysis of Drones (UAVs) in Oil and Gas Industry

6. Drone (UAV) Technology Overview

7. Key Industry Vendors Competitive Landscape

8. Key Innovations

9. Drone (UAV) Integration with IoT Smart Cities

10. Swot Analysis of Drones (UAVs) in Oil Gas Industry in Europe

11. Risk Analysis and Risk Mitigation

12. Conclusions

13. Recommendations

14. List of Abbreviations

15. Company Directory

Related Topics: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drones