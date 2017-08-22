NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Global Payout, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: GOHE), a leading B2B provider of comprehensive online and mobile payment solutions for domestic and international companies distributing money worldwide for payments to their employees, agents and vendors, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"As a financial technology (fintech) company focused on next-gen B2B solutions, we have our initial sights set on the immense global logistics/shipping market, with plans to accommodate additional growth," says Global Payout President William Rochfort. "As we accelerate our strategies to capture our share of this market, we will leverage NetworkNewsWire's distribution network and communication campaigns to raise brand awareness and keep shareholders up-to-date on our progress."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Global Payout, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"While fintech is relatively in infancy, Global Payout is applying its proprietary technology to establish itself as an industry frontrunner," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to communicating the company's strategies and achievements to the investment community to ultimately raise corporate visibility and messaging."

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system and "Global Reserve Platform" in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

