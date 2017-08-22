COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- HighCom Global Security (OTC: HCGS) is pleased to provide an update on key milestones the company has achieved in its product technology this year. These achievements support HighCom Global's commitment to providing the highest-quality defense products to law enforcement, federal, military and special ops personnel worldwide.

In February, HighCom Armor Solutions, Inc. ("HighCom Armor"), a division of HighCom Global Security, introduced four new hard armor models to its ballistic product line, receiving NIJ compliance status through the National Institute of Justice Compliance Testing Program (NIJ CTP), the only nationally accepted standard for body armor.

In July, HighCom Armor received NIJ approval on two additional armor models: a Level IIIa elite, lightweight, high-performance soft armor panel; and a Level III++, multi-curve, hard armor ballistic plate.

"The addition of these new products increases HighCom Armor's ability to equip our customers with high quality, in demand armor that has been the cornerstone of this company for 20 years. With the re-focusing of our corporate structure on the global community, HighCom Armor will continue to be a leader and innovator in the body armor market for the world," says HighCom Global Security CEO Craig Campbell. "With the strength of the new management structure, under the direction of a world class, experienced board of directors, the ability to propel HighCom Armor into a leading position in the armor industry is inevitable."

With the launch of these new models, HighCom Armor now has 11 hard armor NIJ 0101.06 certified ballistic plate models, as well as five soft armor NIJ 0101.06 certified panel solutions.

Built to exceed industry standards at affordable prices, HighCom Global's Guardian series of stand-alone plate inserts are designed according to the NIJ ratings for Level III, Level III++ and Level IV, offering law enforcement and military personnel an expanded selection of both single curve and multi-curve options for up armor requirements (specifically for armor piercing threats and high-powered rifle threats, along with special threats). NIJ introduced the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor NIJ Standard-0101.06 to more effectively defend against increased velocities of ammunition calibers and provide improved performance against the threats law enforcement faces in today's world.

HighCom Armor will continue to prioritize the development and commercialization of NIJ certified solutions for the marketplace, as compliance programs such as NIJ are critically important to the safety of the end user.

These models will be commercially available and sold through HighCom Armor's global distribution network to law enforcement, federal, military and special ops personnel seeking the most advanced and best performing hard armor protection.

About HighCom Global Security, Inc.

Highcom Global is a leading provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we're establishing a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Its HighCom Armor division provides high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories, while its BlastGard division has patented BlastWrap® technology that acts as a "virtual tent" to effectively mitigate blast effects and suppress post-blast fires.

For more information, visit www.HighComGlobal.com

Company Contact:

Craig Campbell

CEO

2901 East 4th Ave., Unit J

Columbus, OH 43219

www.HighComGlobal.com

416-727-8417

Email Contact



Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



