FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), the maker of advanced consumer pain management medical devices, today announced that it has engaged Keith Nalepka as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Keith has over 15 years of experience working in the retail sales industry, both with large multi-million dollar brands and startups. He has a thorough understanding of all aspects of the business including sales, marketing and retail distribution. Over the years Keith has developed working relationships with retail buyers, brokers and all important trade members. Having negotiated over 500 million dollars in retail acceptance, Keith brings a strong industry background that can expedite go to market strategy in multiple vertical markets.

He graduated from the University of Maryland and spent several years playing professional baseball for the Texas Rangers. He has also completed a Harvard Executive Management certificate program and was a National Science Foundation, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Innovate Scholar winner.

Keith has:

Provided national retail direction and branding for numerous SKUs in the OTC space;

Successfully gained national retail acceptance in Walgreens, CVS, RA, Target, and GNC;

Negotiated multiyear million dollars advertising contracts;

Integrated a plan to successfully manage national broker and buyer relationships; and,

Developed international distribution in Europe and Middle East.

"We are excited to have Keith join our Company. His wealth of experience in sales and marketing will have an immediate impact on our US sales launch and management of our growing international distribution," said Andrew Whelan, President of BioElectronics.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

