BUFFALO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Black Stallion (OTC PINK: BLKG) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to implement its corporate strategies through various platforms. With the recently announced execution of the Licensing Agreement between Active Lab International, Inc. ("Active Lab") and Black Stallion, the Company has now established an online retailer that will provide the launch pad for the next phase of Black Stallion's multi-platform expansion. The platform that will be the driving force behind this expansion is the inclusion of "Alt-Currencies," or better known as, "Cryptocurrency." This will include the popular currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"Having the credibility of an established and credible nutraceutical company that sells its products through the world's largest online retailer, Amazon.com, provides us a great opportunity to implement the roll out of our next platform. The market has been abuzz with all the talk of 'Cryptocurrencies' and its various upside potential. The deal with Active Labs gives us a platform to test and implement various cryptocurrencies that we have been in talks with," stated Ira Morris, CEO.

Over the course of the next several months, the Company will be expanding its board members and strategic advisors to ensure qualified people are assisting in the expansion of the various platforms.

In turn, the Company will also be focusing on various branding and marketing actions to ensure the business model is fully implemented and successful.

About Black Stallion Oil and Gas, Inc.

Black Stallion Oil and Gas, Inc. (BLKG) is an energy-based business that is expanding its offerings to align itself with companies in various industries.

Forward-looking statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

