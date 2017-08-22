WESTERVILLE, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- The Guitammer Company (OTCQB: GTMM), creators of haptic-tactile broadcasting and award-winning ButtKicker® low frequency audio transducers, announced today that SMPTE Standard, ST 2100-1, "Definition and Representation of Haptic-Tactile Essence for Broadcast Production Applications" has been published and is available for purchase in the SMPTE digital library (library.smpte.org).

According to Mark A. Luden, Guitammer CEO and chair of the SMPTE drafting group for transport of haptic-tactile essence, "This standard is part of the process of enabling the entire broadcast ecosystem to implement haptic-tactile broadcasting in a seamless and interoperable manner. SMPTE ST 2100-1 makes it easier for content owners to add this immersive experience to their broadcasts in an affordable and robust manner, and it intersects nicely with the implementation of IP-based broadcasting and the carriage of new types of metadata. Additionally, I'd like to thank the members of the drafting group who contributed their time, expertise and passion into this project."

The newly published SMPTE standard defines the haptic-tactile essence associated with a live event that is used with the audiovisual content in the broadcast production environment. It is the first document in a proposed suite of standards enabling the capture, use, and transport of live haptic-tactile essence in conjunction and synchronization with the program content's audio and video.

According to SMPTE Standards Vice President Alan Lambshead, "This is an important standard for the industry, and we congratulate all the SMPTE Members within the Standards Community who contributed to its development. ST 2100-1 is the first new essence since audio and video to be conceived and standardized. We are particularly proud that SMPTE is on the cutting edge of this and other advances occurring now in the broadcast sector of the industry."

Haptic-tactile broadcasting enables the viewer to watch and hear the content while also experiencing the feeling, movement, or motion of the event. Adding haptics to any live broadcast adds a sense and level of immersion that even the best quality video and audio cannot recreate alone.

"Imagine watching a football game and not just hearing the linebacker slam the quarterback to the ground, but also feeling it. Or, imagine turning your couch or home racing simulator into the actual race car and being in the driver's seat -- hearing, seeing, and now feeling what the driver does. Imagine not only watching live streaming video gaming or eSports but also feeling the opponent's footsteps coming up behind you and experiencing the explosions and impacts as they occur," continued Luden. "In VR, AR, and a wide array of possible live streaming social interactions, haptic-tactile broadcasting has the potential to impact much more than live sports, gaming, and eSports."

Further work on haptic-tactile essence transport is underway, and information on SMPTE Technology Committee is available at www.smpte.org/technology-committees.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low-frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent-pending broadcast technology "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker®," enables the excitement, impact, and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV, and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker brand low-frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful, and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Alamo Drafthouse, IMAX, Disney, and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters by consumers for video games, simulators, and car audio. They are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker." For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

