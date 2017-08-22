Transportation Entity Benefits from Use of Verint Enterprise Video Management Software, Enhancing Traffic Management and Public Safety

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced the benefits that Tyne Tunnels in the United Kingdom is experiencing in the areas of traffic management and public safety, following its newest video surveillance deployment of Verint software. Tyne Tunnels are high-volume vehicular toll tunnels in Northeast England that form part of the A19 Road and that are managed by the agency TT2 Limited.

This transportation entity leverages the latest version of Verint's Enterprise Video Management Software (VMS) as a key technology in its state-of-the-art command center that provides 24x7 traffic monitoring and emergency management for the more than 65,000 cars that pass through the tunnels each day or over 23 million annually. Verint's VMS solution serves as the TT2's centralized management platform for its mission-critical tunnel surveillance infrastructure. The selection of the Verint solution in 2016 was part of a recent refurbishment of the tunnels, which run under the River Tyne and provide a vital connection between North and South Tyneside.

Since implementing Verint's VMS platform, Tyne Tunnels and TT2 report that they are experiencing new levels of situational awareness and efficiency, and benefitting from heightened intelligence and awareness within the structures. With the additional insights it gains using the Verint solution, the transportation entity and its operators are able to more effectively identify and respond to traffic issues; minimize operational disruptions, such as stopped vehicles; and make faster and more informed decisions in emergency response situations, such as those involving accidents and injuries.

"There is a wide variety of incidents that need to be immediately identified to help ensure smooth travel and tunnel operations," says James McKenna, equipment engineer, TT2. "With Verint solutions in place, we are able to streamline our video monitoring efforts to be more effective and efficient with emergency management and response. This supports our focus on providing safe, convenient and reliable roadways to travelers."

"We are pleased to be working with Tyne Tunnels and TT2, and delighted at their success using Verint solutions to help ensure the safety of those that count on its tunnels for transit each day," says Alan Stoddard, vice president and general manager, Verint. "Our solutions are designed to help build strong security positions in mission-critical public transit environments. Verint's VMS solution demonstrates the multiple ways situational awareness can benefit today's modern organizations, and the customers and citizens they serve."

