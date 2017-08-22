Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Report 2017-2021: Market Segmentation by Types of Machinery with Coverage of the Top Vendors

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pouch packaging machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the top vendors in the market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Automation in pouch packaging machinery. Automation is mandatory in all packaging machinery as manufacturers are demanding low-cost high-productive machinery, which reduces labor requirements. To sustain in the highly competitive market for pouch packaging machinery, low-cost automation is a correct strategy. Automation of machinery saves labor cost and aids in quality improvement, accuracy, and precision in the output. Automation in pouch packaging machinery can be achieved by using electrical and electronic devices, or by using pneumatic techniques. The former is the conventional method, and the latter is a new technique, which is expected to rule the market in the future.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Low cost of packaging. Manufacturers are using new packaging techniques to cut down their overall production expenditure by reducing the per unit packaging cost. At the same time, they are focusing on the quality packaging that protects their products from spillage, spoilage, or damage. Pouch packaging caters to all the needs of a manufacturer, such as cost savings and product safety, efficiently.

Many food and non-food manufacturers are adopting pouch packaging as their primary packaging because of its cost-effectiveness and convenience. The large food manufacturing companies, such as Materne Industries, CSC BRANDS, and Tree Top, have adopted spouted and squeezable pouches for packaging of food products, such as yogurt, baby food, and drinks.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Minimum speed of packaging. Pouch packaging machinery offers minimum speed of packaging compared with other types of machinery, such as bottle filling, canning, metal container filling, and others. The low speed of packaging will affect the production flow time for the end-users of pouch packaging machinery, such as food and non-food item manufacturers.

The time lapse in the packaging of goods renders their stock keeping units empty in some cases of over demand for products. The business of end-users can be affected because of low packaging speed of pouch packaging machinery. In certain situations, such as over demand for products, the stock keeping units get cleared at a faster rate. The slow packaging will increase the time of final products coming to the stock keeping unit. This, in turn, results in pouch packaging end-users experiencing a decrease in demand from their customers.

Key vendors



Barry-Wehmiller

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia

GEA Group

Belco Packaging Systems

Other prominent vendors



ALLIEDFLEX

Winpak

Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies

KHS

SN Maschinenbau

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by types of machinery



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



