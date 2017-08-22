LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is boldly going where no other cannabis/hemp company has gone, bringing the ancient tradition of Ayurvedic herbal formulas derived from organically grown plants using NuAxon Supercritical C02 Extractors to deliver the purest possible products to the modern world of vaporization. The Vapes include these formulas along with full spectrum Hemp Cannabidiol, CBD. (Freedom Leaf ™ is NuAxon's exclusive global representative for the Cannabis and Hemp Industry.)

The hempOLOGY™ product line will also include mint and natural organic flavored full spectrum US Hemp Extract oils that are 80% CBD, but also contain, CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoids to provide the "Entourage Effect" which makes cannabinoid medicinal properties unique.

Freedom Leaf CEO, Clifford J. Perry explained, "After many months of preparation we are pleased to introduce something truly unique to our community in America and around the world. We are very proud to be doing this with our partners NuAxon Bioscience whose traditional Ayurvedic Premium Extracts of herbs and spices come from certified organic farms in the mountains of India. We and our partners are committed to bringing you these products via the highest ethical and scientific standards."

"Our products contain NO solvents, glycols or synthetic carriers like PG, PEG or Glycerin. Our premium formulas are made using only 100% natural oils and extracts period."

The MyhempOLOGY.com website is truly beautiful containing a wealth of information about Ayurvedic herbs, as well as a guide to the hempOLOGY™ products and how they can help you. The hempOLOGY™ products are currently in mass production and will be for sale to the public in less than 30 days once the inventory is in stock. At that time shipping will be processed within 2 days of ordering.

There is also an exciting potential to increase revenue from our hempOLOGY™ products through our current discussions with a national distribution company that sells products to many retail channels throughout the United States and abroad. When we have an agreement with a Master National Distributor for the hempOLOGY™ line of products, we will have access to many different types of retail outlets from local small neighborhood shops to major retail chains and big box stores. This should increase revenue substantially and improve brand recognition. We expect to select a Master National Distributor soon.

Getting back to our online sales efforts, hempOLOGY™ will be adding an affiliate section within 60 days to allow individuals to earn income and to help increase our volume. We have started a social media campaign, which will increase over the next 30 days.

Go to www.MyHempology.com and sign up to be among the first customers to receive your hempOLOGY™ products and receive a 20% discount coupon to use on your first order.

Freedom Leaf, "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" and WallStreet Research will kick off their Joint venture in Los Angeles' Premium Investment Cannabis Event MJAC2017 with a conference presentation and a booth, Come chat with us about the emerging GREEN Industry! MJAC2017 is a unique environment that allows industry giants from around the world to exhibit their businesses to high networth investors. The event is being run by InvestorsHub, one of the world's most significant retail investor networks. InvestorsHub has stated, "We are proud to have been adopted by this market sector and is now the go-to website for information on MJ Stocks and cannabis industry related investment opportunities our traffic has been increasing weekly and our forums are buzzing with insight and opinions from our unique audience."

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies. Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform". The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana.

