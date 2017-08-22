VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") (CSE: QCC)(CSE: QCC.CN)(CNSX: QCC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cybernetic Controls Systems ("Cybernetic"), has secured two software automation and control panel contracts for two rides for a major US entertainment theme park operator.

The US entertainment theme park chose Cybernetic for its expertise, ingenuity and most importantly, flexibility due to the changing requirements and specifications of the contracts requirements.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron stated, "We are very pleased to announce these purchase orders. The acquisition of Cybernetic provides Quadron a strategic advantage, bringing us diversified revenues, as well as high-tech automation and sensoring expertise, which the Company is integrating into the design and manufacturing of its automated cannabis extraction and processing equipment. This order demonstrates that Cybernetic's automation solutions meet the requirements of the highest standards of public safety and automation technology, and is great recognition of Cybernetics' technical team's ability to deliver custom built solutions for major industries. As companies look to purchase high quality CSA/ETL certified equipment, Cybernetic is in a strong position to meet these high standards."

A division of Quadron, Cybernetic supplies custom or standard machines & control packages and stocks Automation Equipment including VFDs, PLCs, Touch Screens and Sensors; turning large projects into a simple order request. Cybernetic builds machines and control solutions using high quality CSA/ETL certified equipment and standards.

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on ancillary equipment, products and services for the authorized cannabis industry, providing automated extraction and processing solutions, and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

