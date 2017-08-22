

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. has unveiled a scrappage scheme for UK consumers to trade in cars over seven years old, by offering 2,000 pounds discount on some new models.



Under the plan, owners of any make of car or van, including petrol and diesel, that took to the road before 2010 can get the incentive.



Consumers will be given 2,000 pounds off new Ford models ranging in price from around 12,000 pounds to more than 20,000 pounds.



According to Ford, customers could receive up to 4,000 pounds off a car or 7,000 pounds off the cost of a van by combining the scrappage incentive with other standard offers.



Ford reportedly said that all of the part-exchanged vehicles will be scrapped that would have an immediate positive effect on air quality.



As per reports, old cars, from any manufacturer, can be exchanged under the scheme between September 1 and until the end of December.



Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director of Ford of Britain, said, 'Ford shares society's concerns over air quality. Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.'



For Ford, the move is said to be part of its drive to get the most polluting vehicles off the road.



Other companies to run a similar scrappage scheme reportedly include BMW, Mercedes and Vauxhall.



It is expected that the scheme would help boost the vehicle sales as demand for new cars is beginning to show signs of weakness, according to BBC.



The UK government is yet to announce any scrappage scheme, aiming to take polluting vehicles off the road. But, in July, the government announced, under its clean air strategy, that new diesel and petrol cars would be banned from 2040.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX