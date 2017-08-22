

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada retail sales for June at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists expect the retail sales growth to slow 0.3 percent, from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the aussie, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 1.2578 against the greenback, 86.93 against the yen, 0.9944 against the aussie and 1.4799 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



