

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings (SHLD) said that it has signed two licensing agreements that will broaden the reach of its Kenmore and DieHard brands internationally. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.



Cleva North America, Inc. will manufacture Kenmore and Kenmore Elite vacuums and accessories for distribution at retailers worldwide. The agreement applies to vacuum cleaners, stick vacuums, hand vacuums, robotic vacuums, carpet cleaners, bare floor cleaners, sweepers and accessories.



Dorcy International will manufacture DieHard Alkaline batteries and flashlights for distribution in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Caribbean plus Latin America and some locations in the South Pacific. The agreement renews and expands the existing distribution of these DieHard products and applies to: A, AA, AAA, C, D, 6 volt and 9 volt alkaline specialty batteries, as well as flashlights.



