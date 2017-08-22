Global Cloud Music Streaming Markets 2015-2024 - Cloud Music Streaming on Wearable Devices Catches Fire

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Music Streaming - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Music Streaming in US$ Thousand.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Apple Inc. (USA)
- Deezer (France)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- YouTube, LLC (USA)
- YouTube Red
- KKBOX, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Microsoft Corp. (USA)
- Napster (USA)
- Pandora Media, Inc. (USA)
- Saavn, LLC (USA)
- SoundCloud Limited (Germany)
- Spotify Ltd. (UK)
- Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- Tidal (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cloud as a Platform for Entertainment: A Peek Into the Many Faces of the Cloud
Cloud Music: A Lucrative Game Changer in the Entertainment Industry
Cloud Music Platform: A Saving Grace for the Music Industry Ravaged by Declining Sales of Physical Albums
Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate Growth of On- Demand Streaming Services
High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth of Cloud Music
Since Cloud Music Experiences are only as good as the Network, Developments in Internet Architecture are Crucial for Future Growth & Proliferation
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cloud Music
Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth in the Market
Portable Music Revolution Is Here!
Development of Cloud Storage and Backup, Primes the Music Audience for the Cloud Era
Highly Engaged with Music, Young Consumers Emerge as a Lucrative Customer Cluster
Service Providers Get Ready to Engage With the Streaming First Generation .
Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth
Multiple Business Models Compete for Customer Acquisition
The Rising Tide of Streaming Raises All Boats
Service Providers Focus on Lean Back Listeners to Drive New Revenue Growth
Cloud Music Services Enable Piracy Reduction
Music Licensing Costs Rise for Streaming Service Providers
Licensing Costs for Select Streaming Services
Curation and Recommendations Emerge as Key Service Differentiators
Ability to Discover Music: A Growing Area of Focus to Gain Competitive Edge
Social Media Music: A New Channel for Streaming Services to Reach Out to Consumers
Cloud Music Shows the Promise of Addressing the Value Gap Issue in the Music Industry
Devices Used to Listen to Streaming Music Shapes the Technological Landscape
Cloud Music Streaming on Wearable Devices Catches Fire
TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music
Apple Watch Nike+
Samsung Gear S3
Polar M600
New Balance RunIQ
LG Watch Sport
Moto 360 Sport
In-Car Music Streaming Gathers Momentum
Competition: A Review
Heavy Consolidation Activity During the Years 2013 to 2016
List of Music Streaming Services Shuttered/Acquired: 2013-2016
Market Outlook
2. SERVICE OVERVIEW
The Journey to the Clouds
Cloud Music Streaming
An Introduction
Benefits of Cloud Music
How Cloud Music Streaming Works: Front End and Back End
Popular Cloud Streaming Services
Amazon Prime Music
Google Play Music
Groovesharks.org
iCloud
Last.fm
Maestro.fm
Pandora
SoundCloud
Spotify
3. SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
Google Introduces Google Play Music Unlimited Service in India
Pandora Rolls Out Pandora Premium
SoundCloud Unveils Mid-Priced Subscription Plan
SoundCloud Unveils SoundCloud Go Subscription Service in Germany
Amazon Launches Amazon Music Unlimited
SoundCloud Rolls Out SoundCloud Go in Australia and New Zealand
SoundCloud Introduces SoundCloud Go in the UK and Ireland
Guvera Unveils Guvera 3.0
SoundCloud Launches SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ in the Netherlands
Guvera Introduces Music Streaming Services on Apple TV
Boost Mobile Introduces Data-free Music Streaming from Multiple Services
Celcom Rolls Out Yonder Music Streaming Service in Malaysia
YouTube Introduces New Music Streaming Service
Apple Introduces Apple Music on Android
Virgin Mobile Launches Unlimited Music Streaming for US Customers
Aldi Launches New Music Streaming Service
Google Launches Google Play Music in Japan
Amazon Debuts Music Streaming Service in UK
Facebook to Venture into Audio Music Streaming Service
Google Launches Ad-Supported Radio Option on Google Play Music
Line Rolls Out Music Streaming Service in Japan
Apple Rolls Out Music Streaming Service
Apple Music
MixRadio Introduces Personalized Musicstreaming Service for Mobile Platforms
MTN Rolls Out Music & Video Streaming Service in South Africa
Music Stars Launch Tidal Music Streaming Service
Beatport Introduces Mobile App for Music Streaming Service
Deezer and Sonos Launch Deezer Elite HD Audio Streaming Service
Naxos Rolls Out New HD Music Streaming Service for Classic Music
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sirius XM Holdings to Pump Investments into Pandora
Napster Teams Up with Rakuten
Spotify Acquires French AI Start-Up Niland
Spotify Takes Over Mediachain Labs
Spotify Inks Multi-Year License Agreement with Merlin
Spotify Enters into Multi-Year License Agreement with Universal Music Group
SoundCloud Chooses Rubicon Project for Automating its Streaming Audio Inventory
Sprint Acquires Stake in Tidal
Guvera Shutters Down its Operations
Manchester United Enters into Partnership with Deezer
China Music Corporation and QQ Music Merge their Digital Music Businesses
Guvera Ties-Up with Music 247 and Amara Muzik
7digital Snaps Up Snowite
Guvera Partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2016
Guvera Enters into a Brand Partnership with TranServ
Rhapsody Rebrands as Napster
Synchronoss Partners with Napster to Develop Cloud-based Music Sharing Solution
Spotify Takes Over Preact
Microsoft Takes Over Groove
Deezer Secures New Funding
SoundCloud Secures Debt Funding
Kakao to Acquire LOEN Entertainment
Perk.com to Take Over Viggle App
Pandora Takes Over Rdio
Napster and Nintendo Sign Agreement for Streaming on Wii U
DJs.com Obtains Dubset Agreement for Online Mix Streaming Platform
Micromax Invests in Gaana
Rogers and Spotify Extend Partnership for Paid Music Streaming Access
LiveXLive Secures Rock in Rio's Global Streaming Rights
HARMAN and TIDAL Ink Deal for Streaming on Audio Equipment
LiveXLive and POSSIBLE Mobile Ink Agreement
Microsoft Changes Xbox Music Name to Groove for Android
Spotify and Starbucks Ink Music Streaming Deal
Rogers and Spotify Team Up to Bring Streaming Music to Fido Subscribers
Line Takes Over Microsoft's MixRadio Personal Streaming Service
Twitter and Rhapsody Partner for Content Access
CÜR Media and MediaNet Ink Content Access Agreement
bBooth Acquires Songstagram
Deezer Acquires Muve Music
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)
- The United States (13)
- Europe (9)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (2)
- - The United Kingdom (2)
- - Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ns7g6k/cloud_music
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716