Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Phillip J. Bendick, PhD, to the company's advisory staff. Dr. Bendick, a renowned medical sonographer and researcher, will assist CVR in the organization of expanded clinical trials for the "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" device.

Dr. Bendick will bring a wealth of knowledge and an extensive network to CVR. Since 1971, he has worked, taught, and presented at medical institutions across the world, making seminal contributions to the field of vascular sonography. He has served on the Board of Governors of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), among many other prestigious appointments, and has authored over 150 peer-reviewed articles, 15 book chapters and, most recently, held the position of Editor-in-Chief emeritus of the Journal of Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

"My goal with CVR is to help prove their technology as effective and efficient," Dr. Bendick says. "I'll be working to establish additional clinical sites for the CSS, in order to gather as much data as possible that can be correlated with ultrasound and other, more invasive, imaging techniques."

CVR CEO Peter Bakema states, "We're thrilled to have Dr. Bendick's incredible insight going forward in this process. It really speaks volumes for the technology and product we've developed that someone of his stature in the industry, with so much experience with the existing models, would join us in this revolutionary effort."

Wasting no time in becoming part of that effort, Dr. Bendick has already put forth inquiries on behalf of CVR to some of the nation's leading research facilities.

"I've spent 40 years using ultrasound to diagnose carotid disease," he tells. "I've seen how good it is, but I've also seen all its pitfalls and problems. It takes a long time, it is extremely operator-dependent; [the CSS device] offers the ability to do this very simply in about five minutes. For both diagnostic and research results, it has the potential to do really great things."

As much as he, and CVR, are focused on changing the past practices of vascular sonography with this contemporary advancement, he admits just as much excitement in looking ahead. "CVR is going to validate this technology, and then I think we'll see huge opportunities open up. I talk to doctors about this who can look down the road and see how this device could impact their fields of expertise. This stage is truly the very tip of the iceberg."

