BERLIN, GERMANY and SAN FRANCISCO, CA and SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- AppLift, a leading mobile advertising technology company, has today expanded its fraud prevention suite with the Fraud Buster, which combats app install fraud in real time to ensure higher lifetime value per user and increased return on advertising spending (ROAS). A proactive approach to fraud detection, AppLift's Fraud Buster bypasses the conventional reactive approach, which is only based on historical data analysis. It can be found within AppLift's DataLift 360, a unified platform that provides access to all mobile supply channels.

"As fraudsters game mobile app installs to their benefit, the trust upon which the online advertising ecosystem is built erodes at an expedited rate," said Maor Sadra, CRO of AppLift. "The Fraud Buster arrests this growth from the start of the campaign as opposed to relying solely on historical analysis and traffic control."

A one-of-a-kind solution, AppLift's Fraud Buster goes further than real-time detection and prevention at the install level. While allowing flexibility within the default industry standard threshold, which can be adjusted to advertisers' needs, such as size of app, it allows for a highly-customizable configuration that tailors to the specificities of the advertisers, currently unmatched in the industry. Advertisers can set custom rules based on their app and marketing specificities.

The Fraud Buster was built following more than two years of anti-fraud pattern learnings and statistical modeling, using a combination of machine learning, big data and human experience. Once activated, Fraud Buster is actively listening to the traffic across all channels of advertisers' campaigns, acting as a shield to detect and prevent fraud in real time.

"We are changing the way industry fraud is fought," said Sadra. "The Fraud Buster's customizable configuration goes beyond what was previously available to app advertisers. The Fraud Buster is part of our commitment to fueling mobile advertisers' growth as well as upholding the highest standards of quality."

For more information about the Fraud Buster, please visit: http://content.applift.com/frank-fraud-buster/. AppLift's new fraud solution comes on the heels of its recent in-depth mobile fraud report, "Combating Mobile Advertising Fraud: The Next Battleground."

About AppLift

AppLift is a leading mobile ad tech company that empowers mobile app advertisers to take control of every stage of the app advertising lifecycle. AppLift's unified platform, DataLift 360, enables advertisers to launch their apps as well as grow and retain quality users from one interface. With DataLift 360, app marketers can programmatically access all major mobile ad inventory worldwide and control their campaigns through a single proprietary technology platform, which provides advanced data integration as well as extended targeting and audience management capabilities.

