MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced 12 additions to its growing patent portfolio issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, almost doubling its patent portfolio within a year. Newly awarded patents focus on policy and automation as services to secure the data center.

vArmour has exponentially increased its patent portfolio since 2015, having an additional 12 issued within the past year, taking the total patents issued to 25, plus 23 pending U.S. patents. The recently awarded and pending patents help security teams in defining and applying application policies to better secure data in multi-cloud environments.

Recent patent innovations allow business owners and their teams to define security policy based upon what's most important for business outcomes as opposed to system capabilities. The cost of security administration is drastically reduced through end-to-end automation, allowing the ability to respond in a predictable, predetermined manner to changing threat landscapes. Cloud-first digital organizations and those in highly regulated environments -- such as Financials, Critical Infrastructure and Healthcare -- would be best served with this modern approach to security. The unifying theme of these innovations is to securely enable business based upon the intent and needs of the application owner.

"vArmour is at the forefront of transforming data center security through our innovative approach to policy and automation," said Tim Eades, CEO, vArmour. "As a company, we are focusing on addressing the needs of today's digital enterprise. As organizations continue to grow and scale, the latest patents we've added to our portfolio will support customers with the tools they require for better securing data in multi-cloud environments."

The awarded patents will support vArmour's mission to build security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. The expanded portfolio will also cover:

Conditional Declarative Policies and Data Network Microsegmentation: Deep understanding of application behaviours provide the underpinnings of successful policy automation. Conditional declarative policy models are faster, cheaper, less error prone and more secure.

Policy Generation using Container Metadata: This policy computation method will provide models of expected behavior for the application along with definitions relating to allowed relationships and dependencies, allowing building of business-oriented zero-trust policies, while accommodating the dynamic nature of container and microservice architectures.

Automated Threat Response: Automates network security remediation through risk scoring to effectively prevent internal intrusions and security breaches.





"vArmour continues its momentum as an industry-leading innovator, developing flexible, software-driven solutions to meet the needs of the modern data center," said John Ferrell, attorney at Carr & Ferrell, LLP. "With these newly issued patents, vArmour is driving strategic change to automating security infrastructure across today's enterprise environments."

"vArmour's growing patent portfolio adds intriguing possibilities for security in the data center," said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst with 451 Research. "Companies have long struggled to put effective controls in place, especially for today's increasingly heterogeneous multi-cloud environments. Limited visibility and a lack of context around application traffic adds risk to policy automation. vArmour's more holistic approach, with its intent-based security, automatic application discovery and policy computation and optimization, could lead to more effective protection and controls for the modern data centers and cloud."

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers agentless integrated security services to auto-discover application communications, optimize policy modeling, and protect critical applications and workloads across multi-clouds. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

