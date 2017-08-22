NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- ECS Global Solutions, a leading provider of integrated Smart Building and energy intelligence solutions, is near completion on the installation of a Smart Building Platform for Regent Medical Properties, LLC, located at 438 W. 51st St. in Manhattan.

The integrated Smart Building Platform delivered through ECS' 'Smart Building as a Service' program includes open-architecture building automation for HVAC, intelligent LED lighting, IP Camera & Card Access and integrated sub-metering. The integration of these systems will allow for precise energy and operations management, while delivering real-time data analytics on facility system performance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The Smart Building Platform was financed through Constellation's Efficiency Made Easy program.

Constellation's Efficiency Made Easy program enables its commercial and industrial supply customers to implement energy efficiency and other solutions without up-front capital expenditures. Through Efficiency Made Easy, eligible businesses may be able to fund projects through their monthly Constellation energy supply bill. Customers may realize immediate energy cost savings from reduced energy use while paying for the project over the term of their energy supply agreement.

"This project exemplifies what is possible with a bit of forward thinking and collaborative planning," said Len Pisano, Chief Development Officer at ECS Global Solutions. "As an existing customer, Regent Medical Properties recognized the absolute value of integrating smart building technologies for their facilities. Regent brought the design teams together from the start of the project, which allowed for a seamless delivery without incurring any premium costs for installation and a significantly lower cost of operations through the life cycle of the facility."

The building is fully leased and will be ready for occupancy in October 2017. Designed by Stonehill & Taylor architects and engineered by the AKF Group, the facility will include surgical suites occupied by an Ambulatory Surgery Center as well as various medical offices. Construction management services were provided by Eastman Cooke for the platform installation.

"Our goal is to provide an environment for patients and physicians alike, that allows for the safest, most comfortable and efficient delivery of care," said Barton Schack, Chief Investment Officer for Regent Medical Properties, the project owner/developer. "We believe that in part, through this technology, we have created a facility unlike any other in New York City."

To learn more about ECS Global Solutions and how their services can increase your business's efficiency, call (718) 855-5888 or email info@ecs.global. For more information, please visit: www.ecs.global

To learn more about Constellation and their Efficiency Made Easy program, please visit: www.constellation.com

About ECS Global Solutions:

ECS Global Solutions is a leading provider of integrated building and energy intelligence solutions. ECS Global Solutions was founded to serve the growing needs of businesses seeking cost effective demand side management. Their client base includes Fortune 500 companies in the retail, real estate management, healthcare and financial sectors, as well as municipal and governmental authorities, real estate developers and contractors.

An established and reliable company that has remained innovative in an industry where building system components are designed, architected and operated in silos, ECS Global Solutions is capable of putting all the pieces together by connecting and integrating formerly disparate systems that can mine and leverage data to bring energy efficiency and savings. With a proven track record and established customer base, ECS Global Solutions looks to dynamically expand and grow the "Building Internet of Things" market opportunity. Connect with ECS Global Solutions @Global_ECS on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. For more information, please visit: www.ecs.global

About Constellation:

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves more than 2.2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with 2016 revenues of approximately $31.4 billion, and more than 33,300 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.