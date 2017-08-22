ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Farshad Guirakhoo, PhD, will give two talks at the Immuno-Oncology Summit being held in Boston, MA on August 29 to September 1. Dr. Guirakhoo's presentations will be delivered during the Advances in Vaccine Technologies session on August 30.

Dr. Guirakhoo's first presentation, entitled "A Novel Alternative Approach to Develop a Safe Vaccine for Zika," will discuss GeoVax's development of a safe and effective vaccine against Zika virus (ZIKV), an urgent global health priority. The Company's vaccine candidate, GEO-ZM02, demonstrated 100% protection against lethal challenge after a single dose in a rigorous mouse model. Unlike other vaccines currently in development, which rely on ZIKV structural proteins, GEO-ZM02 is based on the NS1 antigen that does not carry the risk of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) of infection and could potentially block transmission of ZIKV from humans back to its mosquito host.

Dr. Guirakhoo's second presentation, entitled "A Novel and Safe Viral Vector Platform for Developing Vaccines for Infectious Diseases and Cancer," will discuss GeoVax's vaccine platform which utilizes its recombinant Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector to express foreign antigens on virus-like particles (VLPs) in the person being vaccinated. The MVA-VLP platform has several advantages including the ability to use single inoculations to achieve protection (demonstrated with GeoVax's Ebola, Lassa fever and Zika vaccines). The platform has also demonstrated elicitation of both durable antibody and T cell responses for HIV in several clinical trials. During this talk, Dr. Guirakhoo will also present preliminary results from studies of GeoVax's MUC1 cancer vaccine in collaboration with ViaMune, Inc.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company's development programs are focused on vaccines against HIV, Zika, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, Lassa) and malaria. GeoVax also is evaluating the use of its MVA-VLP platform in cancer immunotherapy, and for therapeutic use in chronic Hepatitis B infections. GeoVax's vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax can develop and manufacture its vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete vaccine development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. GeoVax assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in GeoVax's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth at "Risk Factors" in GeoVax's Form 10-K.

