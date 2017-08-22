VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today announces integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Stock. The collaboration will give customers the ability to access, edit, distribute, and measure the impact of social content directly from Hootsuite, helping marketers get more value from their creative content.

"Integrating Adobe Stock into Hootsuite's platform will provide marketers with the ability to easily extend the reach of their content into social media. High quality and authentic imagery is critical for engaging and communicating with customers, and this partnership will enable brands to be more visually impactful with their digital and content marketing initiatives," said Claude Alexandre, Vice President of Adobe Stock.

Leading brands rely on creative content as the fuel that drives audience engagement and business growth. Despite that focus, Altimeter notes that 70% of marketers still lack an integrated strategy, and struggle to consistently deliver high-quality content as demand increases. The integration between Hootsuite and Adobe helps to alleviate this problem by providing marketing and creative teams with the ability to quickly and easily develop the content that powers their marketing initiatives.

"Modern marketers create more content on a daily basis now than ever before. Hootsuite's integrations with Adobe give marketers the ability to create and distribute high quality content faster," said Matt Switzer, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Hootsuite. "Adobe leads the creative market, and we are thrilled to work together to offer our customers capabilities that will enable them to get more value from their content."

With this integration, Hootsuite customers will be able to edit and optimize images for social using Adobe Creative SDK, as well as discover and license content from the Adobe Stock library of over 90 million high-quality creative assets.

Adobe Stock is available both as a standalone service and as a part of Adobe Creative Cloud. The deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud allows users to search and license assets inside Hootsuite without interrupting the creative workflow.

