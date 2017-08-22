sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

IDC MarketScape names EY a global leader in risk consulting

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY has been recognized as a global leader in risk consulting services by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its annual report series, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Risk Consulting Services 2017 Vendor Assessment.1

EY - Building a better working world

The report identifies EY as one of the fastest-growing business consulting organizations worldwide. According to the report, buyers of business consulting services worldwide regard EY as the most capable of all organizations at integrating risk awareness and solutions within other consulting engagements.

Amy Brachio, EY Global and Americas Risk Leader, Advisory, says:

"We are proud to be named an IDC MarketScape leader in risk consulting. Today's business environment means that proactive risk management is more important than ever in helping organizations achieve strategic objectives with confidence and drive trust as a competitive differentiator. Rapidly expanding technology capabilities, changing demographics, geopolitical trends and industry convergence are creating the need for more strategic and nimble risk management practices. As part of our purpose in building a better working world, we are committed to supporting clients to achieve strategic objectives with confidence and transform risk management functions to protect trust in the organization."

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates companies based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters that assess and compare global business consulting service providers. The report also examines consulting companies' attributes that are conducive to success in specific markets.

_________________________________
1IDC Marketscape, July 2017, Doc# US42810817

Barbara Burgess

Aparna Sankaran

EY Global Media Relations

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

+44 74802 45082

barbara.burgess@ey.com

aparna.sankaran@uk.ey.com

