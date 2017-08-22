North America to Lead the Global Blister Packaging Market in Terms of Market Share

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Though predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry as primary packaging, blister packaging has slowly but steadily advanced into other end use industries such as consumer and industrial goods, food & beverages, and veterinary & nutraceuticals owing to advancements in technology. While the global demand for blister packaging remains dominant in the pharmaceuticals industry, Future Market Insights analyses the impact of the global blister packaging market across various end use industries in a new report titled "Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)".

The report further studies the different blister packaging product types as well as the technologies deployed and the various types of material used in manufacturing blister packaging products. A thorough analysis of the global blister packaging market across the different assessed geographies gives a holistic view of the market in various countries across the globe. The global blister packaging market is forecasted to be valued at about US$ 10 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of almost US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Global Blister Packaging Market Forecast, by Product Type

The global blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type into Clamshell and Carded. The Carded segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period 2017 - 2027, with an estimated value share of about 62% and reaching a market value in excess of US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2027. This reflects an increase of 60 basis points between 2017 and 2027 and a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value during the forecast period. The Clamshell segment is anticipated to witness a value CAGR of 6.2% during this period.

Global Blister Packaging Market Forecast, by Technology Type

The global blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology type into Cold Forming Technology and Thermoforming Technology. Thermoforming Technology is the largest segment in terms of market share, estimated to hold close to 70% share by 2027 end. Revenue from the Thermoforming Technology segment will likely cross US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2027, outpacing the Cold Forming Technology segment, which will just about exceed US$ 5.5 Bn at the end of the forecast period.

Global Blister Packaging Market Forecast, by Material Type

The global blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type into Plastic (Polyimide, PVC/Vinyl, PET, PE, Others), Aluminium, Paper & Paperboard, and Others. Plastic will dominate the market in terms of revenue share followed by the Aluminium segment. Estimated to be valued at about US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017, the Plastic segment will reach a market valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3%. The Aluminium segment will record a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Global Blister Packaging Market Forecast, by End Use Industry

The global blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into Food, Pharmaceuticals (Tablets, Capsules, Powders), Veterinary and Nutraceuticals, Medical Devices, Electronics & Electricals, Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, and Others. Pharmaceuticals will reign supreme among the end users of blister packaging, estimated to retain a market share in excess of 25% throughout the forecast period. Following closely will be Veterinary and Nutraceuticals at close to 20% value share. The Pharmaceuticals segment will reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%.

Global Blister Packaging Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The global blister packaging market has been studied across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America will remain the undisputed leader in the global market, holding a market share of over 30% throughout the forecast period. Western Europe will follow second at about 23% share while APEJ will cement the third position at almost 20% value share. The rest of the regional markets will account for a market share of less than 10% during the forecast period. North America will register a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value.

Global Blister Packaging Market: Vendor Ecosystem

The highlight of the report is a detailed section on the competitive landscape of the global blister packaging market with profiles of some of the top companies operating in the global market. Companies featured in the report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Rohrer Corporation, Winpak Ltd., West Rock Company, Display Pack, Inc., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Transparent Container, Inc., SteriPack Group, Tekni-Plex, Inc., R-Pharm Germany GmbH, VisiPak, Blisterpak, Inc., FormPaks International Co. Ltd., and Ecobliss Holdings BV.

