Global Animal Wound Care Market Sales Revenue to Cross US$ 1 Bn in 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled"Global Market Study on Animal Wound Care: North America to Remain the Largest Regional Market Through 2025"studies the performance of the globalanimal wound care marketover an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value forecast of the global wound care market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from nearly US$ 590 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 1,013 Mn by the end of 2025, resulting in a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )

Global Market Research Report Overview on Animal Wound Care @ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/animal-wound-care-market.asp

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global animal wound care market on the basis of product (Surgical Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care), and on the basis of end user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Home Care).

By product - The largest segment in the animal wound care market is the surgical wound care product segment with an overall estimated market value of US$ 359.7 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 616.8 Mn by 2025. Surgical wound care dominated the global animal wound care market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

The segment is projected to be the most attractive market with attractiveness index of 1.8 during the forecast period. Traditional wound care has relative stagnant growth and has an attractiveness index of 0.7. Advanced wound care is expected to be the fastest growing segment with an attractiveness index of 0.4.

By end user - Veterinary clinics is the largest segment anticipated to reach US$ 438.3 Mn by 2025 and register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Veterinary clinics dominated the global animal wound care market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

The segment is projected to be the most attractive market with attractiveness index of 1.2 during the forecast period. Home care has relative stagnant growth and has an attractiveness index of 0.7. Veterinary hospitals segment is expected to record an attractiveness index of 1.0.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/animal-wound-care-market/toc

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global animal wound care market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America is the largest region in the global animal wound care market, which is estimated to represent US$ 158.7 Mn, or 26.9% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 269.3 Mn by 2025 end, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Europe is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 207.6 Mn by 2025 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17443

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global animal wound care market such as -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Smith & Nephew Plc

Bayer AG

Virbac S.A.

Ceva Sant ' Animale

' Animale de Biogénesis Bagó

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Biovet AD (Huvepharma)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Advancis Medical

Jorgensen Laboratories, Inc.

SilverGlide

Innovacyn, Inc. (Vetericyn)

Robinson Healthcare

SentrX Animal Care, Inc.

McCord Research (Pinnaclife Inc)

The animal wound care market industry players are using strategies such as establishing new manufacturing plants in developing countries to garner increased profits. Moreover, companies are now targeting online retail pharmacies wherein they can target more consumers apart from veterinary doctors.

Future of Animal Wound Care Market, Report is available for US$ 4,900

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



Follow us on LinkedIn@ https://www.linkedin.com/company/persistence-market-research-&-consulting