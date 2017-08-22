Flame Retardants Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Type (Alumina Trihydrate (ATH), Antimony Oxide, Brominated Flame Retardants, Chlorinated Flame Retardants, Phosphorous Flame Retardants, Other Flame Retardants), by Application (Polyolefin, Epoxy Resins, PVC, Others), by End-Use (Construction, Electronic Applications, Wires & Cables, Automotive, Other Industrial Uses)
Flame retardants are key chemical components that reduce the devastating impacts of fire on people, properties, and the environment. These components are added to treat flammable materials such as textiles, and plastics. The report covers the types of flame retardants such as alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, Antimony oxide, chlorinate flame retardants, phosphorous flame retardants, and others and others.

The global flame retardants market is expected to reach $7.25 billion in 2017 with strong prospect for future growth. This is an example of the market information that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global flame retardants market.
Report Scope:
• Global Flame retardants market forecasts from 2017-2027
• Regional Flame retardants market forecasts from 2017-2027 in Volume (KT) and market value ($bn) covering covering
• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2017-2027
• North America Forecast 2017-2027
• Europe Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of the World Forecast 2017-2027
• Country Flame retardants forecasts from 2017-2027 in Volume (KT) and market value ($bn) covering covering:
• US Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of NAFTA Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Forecast 2017-2027
• France Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Forecast 2017-2027
• China Forecast 2017-2027
• India Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea Forecast 2017-2027
• Flame retardants by type forecasts from 2017-2027 in Volume (KT) and market value ($bn) covering:
• Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Forecast 2017-2027
• Antimony Oxide Forecast 2017-2027
• Brominated Flame Retardants Forecast 2017-2027
• Chlorinated Flame Retardants Forecast 2017-2027
• Phosphorous Flame Retardants Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Flame Retardants Forecast 2017-2027
• Flame retardants by application forecasts from 2017-2027 in Volume (KT) and market value ($bn) covering:
• Polyolefin Forecast 2017-2027
• Epoxy Resins Forecast 2017-2027
• PVC Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Forecast 2017-2027
• Flame retardants by industrial end-use forecasts from 2017-2027 in Volume (KT) and market value ($bn) covering covering:
• Construction Forecast 2017-2027
• Electronic Applications Forecast 2017-2027
• Wires & Cables Forecast 2017-2027
• Automotive Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Industrial Uses Forecast 2017-2027
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level flame retardants markets from 2017-2027:
• Profiles of the leading flame retardant companies
• AkzoNobel N.V.
• Albemarle Corporation
• BASF SE
• Clariant International Ltd.
• Dover Corporation
• Lanxess AG
• Nabaltec AG
• Broadview Technologies Inc.
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Israel Chemicals Ltd
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com