Lubrizol: Lubrizol LifeSciences Announces Vesta Expansion

Lubrizol LifeSciences Invests $10 Million to Expand

Silicone Operations at Vesta

CLEVELAND, August 22, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences business is investing $10 million for a significant capacity expansion at its silicone contract manufacturing site in Franklin, WI. This investment strengthens the company's silicone business by adding 71,000 square feet of space that complements the existing 126,000 square foot operation. Previously, in 2010, Vesta more than doubled its footprint at this location; the current expansion supports LifeSciences' long-term growth strategy to provide high-quality manufacturing for silicone implants and finished medical devices.

"When customers partner with Lubrizol LifeSciences, they benefit from working with us at every stage in their development process," states Uwe Winzen, general manager, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "With a long history of polymer expertise combined with recent investments, Lubrizol LifeSciences is positioned to offer full-service development for the next generation of medical devices, as well as long-term implantable and drug-eluting device innovations."

This expansion adds 71,000 square feet of new space featuring product development, cellular manufacturing, and high-efficiency production lines, as well as separate Class 7 & 8 clean room space for the production of implants and drug-eluting devices. The expansion allows LifeSciences to capitalize on the strong local labor pool and technical expertise offered in the Wisconsin area.

"This new space covers immediate short-term needs, but also provides room for growth in the future. Customers can feel comfortable that we are able to handle both their current projects, as well as a significant increase in their future business efforts," states Mark Stuart, general manager, Vesta. "Companies looking for a world-class, efficient contract manufacturing partner can choose us knowing that we are a sustainable partner for their long term growth."

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a total solutions provider for medical device and pharmaceutical companies by offering comprehensive products and services, including innovative materials, drug formulation development, and best-in-class contract manufacturing solutions. With our long history of polymer expertise in addition to our downstream acquisition investments, the Lubrizol LifeSciences' family is positioned to offer a streamlined approach to the development and production of the next generation of innovative medical and pharmaceutical solutions:

Polymers (https://www.lubrizol.com/en/Life-Sciences/About-LifeSciences/Polymer-Solutions). Our robust polymer expertise allows us to create comprehensive, customized, and application-specific medical grade ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for countless customer innovations.

Formulation (https://www.lubrizol.com/en/Life-Sciences/About-LifeSciences/Complex-Drug-Formulation). We offer a comprehensive suite of services focused on the formulation and development of advanced drug delivery solutions. Our team can take an idea to the next level with complex formulation development, including those for sterile and particulate drug products and drug eluting devices.

Manufacturing (https://www.lubrizol.com/en/Life-Sciences/About-LifeSciences/Contract-Manufacturing). Our broad capabilities currently include cGMP clinical manufacturing for broad dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as silicone fabrication and tight tolerance thermoplastic extrusion for medical devices.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

