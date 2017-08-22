SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Today, eero inc., creator of the first home WiFi system, introduces the PoE+ Adapter and mount and a remote network management tool, the first professional installer channel-exclusive products and services from eero. The power over ethernet (PoE+) adapter and mount now allows for access points to be mounted and powered over ethernet cabling, a major step for eero on the path to delivering bespoke WiFi solutions for every unique home. The cloud-based desktop remote access management tool gives professional installers visibility and control over all their customers' networks from a single screen.

"Since we launched into the professional installer channel last August, our goal has been to deliver a better installation process and overall product experience for installers while enabling them to deliver the best possible WiFi to their customers," said Doug Bieter, head of sales, eero. "We're thrilled to bring these top requested accessories to the channel and remain dedicated to helping installers meet their customers' needs."

PoE+ Adapter

The new eero PoE+ Adapter supports ethernet wired homes and allows 2nd generation eeros to be powered by ethernet cables. The mount makes it possible for eeros to be installed on the ceiling or wall, and it comes with a polished plastic cover designed to hide wiring. Both the mount and cover were developed by the team at eero with the same attention to detail and commitment to elegance as eero's hardware. Using the eero system with the PoE+ Adapter and mount will allow each access point to be placed wherever is most convenient and effective, providing customers with a dependable WiFi experience throughout their home.

Remote network management

The remote network management tool will give professional installers visibility and control over all the eero networks they manage (both 1st generation and 2nd generation eero systems). After setting up an eero network, an installer will be prompted via email to finish network setup and enable remote network management. Then, using the desktop portal, installers will be able to view every managed network on a single screen, easily search for customer networks, view connected device information and network health, and remotely troubleshoot and reboot a network. By giving installers more visibility into and control over customers' networks, they're able to save time and money on service calls and truck rolls for simple fixes. Customers will get to experience the full and seamless experience of the eero app, including managing their family's device profiles and setting up a guest network without having to call their installer. Just like eero systems, the remote network management tool will continue to evolve over time with new features and functionality.

Availability

Professional installers will be able to purchase the PoE+ Adapter and mount from major distributors including Access Networks, Catalyst AV Group, PowerHouse Alliance, and Wave Electronics later this year. The remote network management tool will also be available later this year. For more information visit pro.eero.com.

To receive a demonstration of the new products and services or to learn more about eero's professional installer program, visit eero in booth 633 at the CEDIA Expo in September.

About eero

The first home WiFi system, eero blankets customers' homes in fast, reliable WiFi. The eero Home WiFi System stays new and gets better with frequent software updates, making it faster and more reliable, and adding new features and security updates. Founded in 2014, eero makes it so no one has to think about home WiFi again. eero is privately funded and based in San Francisco. For more information about eero, visit eero.com. For more information about eero's pro program, visit pro.eero.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164119

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164122



Contact:

eero@codewordagency.com

802.338.6594



