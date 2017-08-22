PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- OfferPad, an innovative tech-enabled real estate company that has revolutionized home selling by providing ease, convenience and control to homeowners, announced the introduction of a solution that brings the same benefits to home buyers.

OfferPad co-founder Brian Bair shared: "The first two years of OfferPad have been about creating a great experience for thousands of sellers. Now, we are empowering buyers with Instant Access and Agent-on-Demand capabilities. This is all about the customer. When the customer wins, we win."

Using OfferPad technology, buyers can access and self-tour OfferPad homes on their own time and schedule through Instant Access. They can also view home details and initiate an offer.

In addition, buyers can view other nearby OfferPad homes, provide feedback or request an Agent-on-Demand to help them with the process if they choose.

These new capabilities are the next step in OfferPad's mission to empower homeowners throughout the entire home selling and buying process.

To learn more about OfferPad, please visit www.offerpad.com.

About OfferPad

OfferPad is a Direct Home Buyer, making selling a home convenient and hassle-free. Created by technology and real estate experts, customers get the best of both worlds -- a fair and competitive offer -- all at the click of a button. OfferPad is a privately held company headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, with markets in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Tampa and Orlando, with additional cities coming soon.

Related links

Facebook: www.facebook/OfferPad

Twitter: www.twitter.com/OfferPad

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/OfferPad

Contact:

Dave Haroldsen

971-230-8001

Email Contact



