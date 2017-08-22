The Indian Ministry of Finance has imposed an antidumping duty on tempered glass imported from China in the range from $64.04 to $136.21 per metric ton.

Textured toughened (tempered) glass used in solar photovoltaic and thermal products originating in or exported from China will be subject to antidumping duties in India for the next five years.

According to a government notification, the duty was imposed on solar glass with a minimum of 90.5 % transmission, having a thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm (including tolerance of 0.2 mm) and where at least one dimension exceeds 1,500 mm, whether coated or uncoated.

Furthermore, the notification specifies that tempered glass made by Xinyi PV Products (Anhui) Holding Ltd and exported by Xinyi Solar (Hongkong) Ltd will be subject to the lowest anti-dumping tariff of $ 52.85 per ...

