NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Webair, a high-touch, agile Cloud and fully managed infrastructure service provider, and PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, today announce the availability of Webair's Ransomware Recovery-as-a-Service (RRaaS) and Compliance Cloud solutions across all 130-plus nodes throughout PacketFabric's SDN-based network. Leveraging PacketFabric's extensive any-to-any mesh across North America, Webair customers can benefit from automatic application failover during a disaster or Ransomware attack, allowing for business continuity and uninterrupted service. PacketFabric has also deployed its SDN node at Webair's NY1 data center, making its platform accessible to local tenants.

Through this new offering, Webair now provides automated increases in bandwidth and connectivity upon detection of failover events. Its customers can choose to replicate their data and applications at any one of Webair's international locations, including New York, Los Angeles, Montréal, and Amsterdam. With pre-planned, automated failover and failback between production and recovery sites, users can achieve synchronous Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) of seconds.

"Effective Ransomware and disaster recovery solutions are less about data replication and more about network agility and automation so that failover is seamless, requiring little to no manual intervention," explains Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer, Webair. "As the threat of cyberattacks continues to grow, we are very excited to partner with PacketFabric to extend our recovery services nationwide, bringing peace of mind to enterprises across North America by leveraging private and secure interconnections."

PacketFabric's mission is to simplify and automate all aspects of network service consumption, and deliver highly scalable connectivity at a lower cost with greater flexibility. The PacketFabric platform fundamentally reshapes the way customers employ connectivity by combining an innovative any-to-any mesh architecture with an advanced API and intuitive web-based portal.

"As one of the most secure and redundant data centers east of Manhattan with expansive managed services offerings, Webair's NY1 facility was a strategic location to further expand the PacketFabric network," says William Charnock, CEO, PacketFabric. "We are excited to partner with Webair and extend their reach across North America through our platform, as well as enabling effective recovery solutions in the PacketFabric ecosystem through access to Webair's RRaaS and Compliance Cloud services."

Reinforcing Webair's position as an industry-leading Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) provider, the company was recently listed as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service. Webair takes full ownership and responsibility of customer implementations, including physical infrastructure deployments, network connectivity and recovery capabilities, functioning as a high-touch technology partner.

For more information about Webair, visit www.webair.com.

To learn more about PacketFabric, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Webair

Headquartered in New York for over 20 years, Webair delivers agile and reliable Cloud and Managed Infrastructure solutions leveraging its highly secure and enterprise-grade network of data centers in New York, Los Angeles, Montreal and Amsterdam. Webair's key services include fully managed Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud; Customized Networking; Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service; Ransomware-as-a-Service; Off-Site Backups; DDoS Mitigation; Web and SAP application stacks; and Colocation. Webair services can be delivered securely via direct network tie-ins to customers' existing infrastructure, enabling them to consume SLA-backed solutions with ease, efficiency and agility -- as if they were on-premise.

With an emphasis on reliability and high-touch customer service, Webair is a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs including healthcare, IT, eCommerce, SaaS and VoIP providers. Because Webair focuses on its core value of owning managed infrastructure within its own facilities, it is also an ideal cloud solution provider and business partner for VARs, MSPs, and IT consultants. For more information, visit www.webair.com or follow Webair on Twitter: @WebairInc, Facebook: facebook.com/WebairHosting and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 130 premier colocation facilities across 13 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information, please visit www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164140



MEDIA INQUIRIES:



iMiller Public Relations

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

webair@imillerpr.com

pr@packetfabric.com



