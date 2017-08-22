Corporate Visions Achieves Its All-Time High Net Promoter Score of 75

In a 2016 benchmark study of 315 companies conducted by the Temkin Group, only fiveearned a score of 60 or higher

PLEASANTON, California, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Corporate Visions, the leading marketing and sales messaging, content and skills training company, announced today that it has achieved its all-time high Net Promoter Score, hitting a 2017 year-to-date score of 75. The score, based exclusively on feedback from clients, places Corporate Visions in rare air in terms of customer satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy. According to the Temkin Group Net Promoter Score Benchmark Study for 2016, which evaluated customer loyalty at 315 companies across 20 industries, the highest ranked company earned a score of 68, while only five companies attained a score higher than 60.

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a customer loyalty metric used to gauge client satisfaction. Developed in 2003 by management consultant Fred Reicheld of Bain & Company, the Net Promoter Score is calculated by averaging customers' numerical responses-ranging from 0-10-to an ultimate question: How likely are you to recommend us to a friend or colleague?

"Shared values are what's really driving this score, supported by world-class employees who believe in the joint mission that they can make a difference and provide a world-class service," said Joe Terry, CEO of Corporate Visions. "Our values of serving each other first, then serving our customers and our local communities, shapes this behavior, and this score shows that our clients are feeling the effect of that."

The 75 NPS signals clients' extremely high regard for the Corporate Visions customer experience. This 2017 year-to-date score builds upon a four-year trend in which Corporate Visions' NPS has shown an upward trajectory of high client satisfaction and continuous improvement.

Below is a sampling of recent client feedback about the Corporate Visions customer experience:

"Our account team and the consultants we work with are valuable partners in assisting our organization in differentiating our sales teams and our solutions within our industry."

"Your team continues to provide exceptional understanding of our needs, customizing to align with our business/industry, and delivering motivating and memorable (sticky) interventions for our sales organization."

"The best company to work with-best people and best deliverables."

"Corporate Visions is the best choice for our organization in North America...The best I have encountered in my over 35 years of sales and taking classes such as this."

"[Our principal consultant] is great! She is responsive, offers great ideas and help all of the time."

"Excellent partner for us! The pre-work and workshop were excellent!"

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company. Global B2B companies come to us when they want to:

Create Value - with messages, content and skills that break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors

- with messages, content and skills that break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors Elevate Value - with messages, content and skills that build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions

- with messages, content and skills that build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions Capture Value - with messages, content and skills that maximize the profitability of each deal and customer lifetime value

