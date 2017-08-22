

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a fifteenth consecutive month on Tuesday.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank left the base rate unchanged at 0.90 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The central bank had cut the key rate by 15 basis points in March last year, which was the first reduction in eight months. Similar size cuts were repeated in April and May last year.



The overnight deposit rate that was lowered to negative last year was also held steady, at -0.05 percent.



Economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 3.2 percent from 4.2 percent seen in the first three months of the year.



Meanwhile, inflation rebounded to 2.1 percent in July from 1.9 percent in June, which was the weakest figure since December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX