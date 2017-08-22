

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for June will be released at 9.00 am ET Tuesday. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.5 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the greenback rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1764 against the euro, 109.36 against the yen, 0.9662 against the franc and 1.2823 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



