LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, releases "A Glimpse Into Green Leaf," a video that looks behind the scenes of the workings of Green Leaf Farms Holdings (Green Leaf) including a tour by CEO Mark Bradley and Director Brett H. Pojunis.

"A Glimpse Into Green Leaf" is an informative video shot in a conversational documentary style that takes its viewers into the day-to-day business of Green Leaf. PNTV owns approx. 89% of Green Leaf; Green Leaf was awarded recreational and medical licenses for Cultivation and Production of Marijuana in Nevada. This video showcases its facility and discusses the Company's strategy, projected revenues, and advantages that define itself from all competition. The purpose of this tour is to keep PNTV shareholders informed and up to date with the progress of Green Leaf starting with the completed phases of construction and educates you on its operations and future phases.

The video guided tour by the company's management takes you through the facility. You will meet Green Leaf's core team members including its Operations Manager Jason Ching, Head of Security Michael Moore, Master Grower Cory Crosser, Head of Sales Andrew Hallenbeck and videographer Robert Heinrich, who will all provide insight on the areas in our developing business.

"Shareholders and industry peers have been asking for a long time to tour the facility and until now I thought it was too early to show off the hard work that has been put into the building," says PNTV CEO Mark Bradley. "Now that we are fully operating and generating revenues with 12 employees plus contractors at Green Leaf, you will find this video interests and hopefully excites you about the all of our company's future as much as does for me."

"I want to remind the viewers that Green Leaf was granted our license(s) is the beginning of June so all our progress has been since then," says PNTV Director Brett H. Pojunis. "I feel Green Leaf is developing and growing at an expedited pace while making strong inroads with other Nevada based marijuana companies. At this pace, imagine where we will be by this time next year!"

To view the video, please visit this page: https://ir.playersnetwork.com/glimpse-green-leaf-video/

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 89% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

Please visit our Investor Relations site https://ir.playersnetwork.com

Sign up for PNTV investor alerts: https://ir.playersnetwork.com/investor-alerts

About Green Leaf Farms Holding, LLC

Green Leaf Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms) produces medical and recreational cannabis products. Green Leaf is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada on 2.3 acres in a state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility. They have a seasoned team of professional growers and operators to manage the facility with proven best practices to ensure they have the highest quality products available.

