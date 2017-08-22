3.40m @ 23.24 g/t Au from 58.90 meters



North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (FSE: LY1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from a new zone of shallow mineralization identified at its 100% owned and fully permitted high grade underground Tuvatu Gold Project located near Nadi on the island of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji.

This new mineralized zone is adjacent, but separate, to mineralization previously outlined in the Tuvatu resource (see Figure 1). The grades intersected are significantly higher than other drill results in this immediate area and are located in the near-surface providing the possibility for early development. The current drill program is focused to the north of the east-west striking Core Shed Fault, a structure which bisects the northern end of the Tuvatu resource. Previous drilling to the north of the Core Shed Fault identified limited and generally lower grade mineralization. The recent drilling has tied together these previous results and extended the known mineralization further north and with higher-grade than that indicated by the previous work. This zone of mineralization is open to the northwest, southeast and at depth. Drilling will continue in an effort to determine the extent of mineralization in both directions along strike, and down-dip. All intersections to date are very shallow, but depth extensions will be targeted as the program continues.

The new drilling is characterized by fine quartz veins, pyrite rich, vuggy, bleached monzonite, with zones of intense, very coarse grained biotite and potassium feldspar alteration. The zone is characterized by intense fractures, breccia and minor faults.

To date, this new zone of mineralization is confined to the area north of the Core Shed Fault, and has already shown the potential to extend much farther north from the area previously drilled at Tuvatu.

Results from six diamond drill holes have recently been received (see Table 1), and are reported in this release. The details of each hole are included in Table 2. The drill program is continuing with results from a number of additional holes still outstanding. The location of these drill holes is outlined in Figure 2.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Results from Current Program

Drill Hole From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

TUDDH 442 42.59 46.25 3.66 1.74 49.20 51.97 2.77 85.42 57.13 59.70 2.57 3.66 62.55 65.77 3.22 6.83 TUDDH 448 8.60 9.40 0.80 8.27

13.43 14.20 0.77 4.08

20.80 21.23 0.43 6.48

24.95 30.22 5.27 2.54

41.70 42.30 0.60 2.32

50.80 53.37 2.57 2.69 TUDDH 449 15.10 18.60 3.50 6.00 33.64 34.45 0.81 2.26 TUDDH 450 70.54 72.00 1.46 1.41 TUDDH 458 80.20 82.70 2.50 1.39

89.70 90.9 1.20 10.17 TUDDH 461 58.90 62.30 3.40 23.24

68.60 69.28 0.68 2.10

78.97 80.30 1.33 4.37

82.20 82.85 0.65 2.72

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole number northing easting

depth

RL

dip azimuth TUDDH 442 3921026 1876471 71.70 211.5 -55 250 TUDDH 448 3921028 1876435 92.80 207.7 90 - TUDDH 449 3921028 1876433 62.70 207.7 -60 252 TUDDH 450 3921050 1876444 77.60 192.3 -50 260 TUDDH 458 3921033 1876485 125.70 207.3 60 235 TUDDH 461 3921012 1876481 98.60 219.5 -65 248

Previous results in this area have included diamond drill holes:

TUDDH004:



4.30m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 33.00 meter

3.80m @ 2.98 g/t Au from 61.20 meters TUDDH049:





1.55m @ 6.16 g/t Au from 55.45 meters

1.00m @ 10.34 g/t Au from 64.50 meters

1.35m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 71.65 meters



As well as the following previously completed reverse circulation drill holes which have returned significant results including:

TURC014



3.00m @ 8.25 g/t Au from 0 meters

3.00m @ 2.70 g/t Au from 4 meters TURC 015

7.00m @ 5.09 g/t Au from 0 meters

TURC017

4.00m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 12 meters







Extensional Exploration at Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Gold Project consists of multiple high-grade structures drilled over a strike-length of approximately 900 meters. Several of the mineralized zones are open along-strike and down-dip and, as noted in this release, there are potential new target areas in the immediate vicinity of the known mineral resource. Tuvatu sits within an extensive mineralized district with gold occurrences and geochemistry anomalies extending over an area 6 kilometers by 3 kilometers with several district prospects yet to be adequately tested. The Company is developing an exploration strategy that focuses on new mineralization within the current mineralized envelope, immediate extensional targets and other targets in the district. The aim is to expand the resource base to continue to support long-term sustainable mining operations at Tuvatu.

About Tuvatu / Lion One / Fiji Gold

Lion One is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Tuvatu Gold Project as a world class discovery and near-term production opportunity in the southwest Pacific Ring of Fire. Tuvatu is modeled for exploration after regional giants in the low sulphidation family of high grade epithermal gold deposits such as Porgera and Lihir in PNG, and Vatukoula in Fiji. These spectacular discoveries have produced over 35 million ounces of gold in similar alkaline volcanic settings. Tuvatu has been fully permitted by the Government of Fiji for operations startup and has a dual-track strategy of production development and resource expansion inside its 385 hectare mining lease.

Tuvatu is located 17 km from the international airport in Nadi, on the west coast of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff is leading an experienced team of mine builders, and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

Tuvatu was advanced by previous owners through underground exploration and development from 1997 through to the completion of a feasibility study in 2000. Acquired by Lion One in 2011, the project has over 110,000 meters of drilling completed to date in addition to 1,430 meters of underground development.

In January 2016 the Hon. Prime Minister of Fiji, Mr. V. Bainimarama, formally presented the previously granted Tuvatu Mining Lease to Lion One. This concluded the permitting process for the development of an underground gold mine and processing plant at Tuvatu, demonstrating strong government support for Fiji's 85 year-old gold mining industry.

As per its independent June 1, 2015 NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report on the Tuvatu Gold Project, the Company envisages a low cost underground gold mining operation producing 352,931 ounces of gold at head grades of 11.30 g/t Au over an initial 7 year mine life. This includes production of 262,000 ounces at 15.30 g/t through to the end of year three. Estimated cash cost is US$567 per ounce with all-in sustaining cost of US$779 per ounce. Total capex of US$48.6 million includes a contingency of US$6.1 million with an 18 month preproduction schedule and 18 month payback on capital. At a US$1,200 gold price, the project generates net cash flow of US$112.66 million and an IRR of 52% (after tax). The Company is not basing its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; as a result there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks associated with its production decision.

Mine engineering and underground development is progressing alongside final detailed engineering for the Tuvatu processing plant and site infrastructure. The Company has now dewatered the existing Tuvatu exploration decline to 560 meters from the portal down the decline. The decline was completed in the year 2000 by Emperor Gold Mines, comprising 1,430 meters of underground development including drives, cross cuts and raises. In conjunction with the dewatering, ventilation fans and lighting have been installed and are running 24 hours per day. The rehabilitation of the decline is ongoing as dewatering progresses, but in general the stability and ground conditions have been shown to be very good. The areas of rehabilitation and regularly reviewed and approved by Mine Inspectors from Fiji's Mineral Resource Department.

Stephen Mann, Managing Director, member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for the Tuvatu Mine exploration and delineation programs.

For more information on Lion One including technical reports please visit the Company's website at www.liononemetals.com or the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

