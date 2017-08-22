The "Global Mobile Payment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mobile payment market to grow at a CAGR of 35.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Payment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers mobile payment transaction values.

One trend in the market is cloud-based mobile payment solutions. Cloud-based mobile payment solutions are gaining momentum worldwide, owing to the rise in the technological innovations that provide customers with the capabilities to use digital wallets. Technological convenience is also increasing at a faster pace. Cloud-based mobile payment solutions offer new levels of convenience.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of mobile devices. The use of mobile devices has increased significantly over the years. This is mainly because of the increase in the number of applications offered by smartphones and the safety offered by these applications while handling financial transactions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security of mobile payment apps. Security is the major concern when it comes to one-touch mobile payments. As mobile payment apps store the financial details of the users, many customers still are afraid and concerned about the security of their details.

Key vendors

FIS

Gemalto

MasterCard

PayPal

Alibaba Group

Apple

Google

Samsung Electronics





Other prominent vendors

Bharti Airtel

American Express

Bank of America

Citrus Payment Solutions

LevelUp

MobiKwik

One97 Communication

Orange

Oxigen

Square

Venmo

Visa

ZipCash Card Services





Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by mode of transaction

Part 07: Market segmentation by type of payment

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ckt2l/global_mobile.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005673/en/

