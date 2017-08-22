The "Global Mobile Payment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global mobile payment market to grow at a CAGR of 35.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Mobile Payment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers mobile payment transaction values.
One trend in the market is cloud-based mobile payment solutions. Cloud-based mobile payment solutions are gaining momentum worldwide, owing to the rise in the technological innovations that provide customers with the capabilities to use digital wallets. Technological convenience is also increasing at a faster pace. Cloud-based mobile payment solutions offer new levels of convenience.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of mobile devices. The use of mobile devices has increased significantly over the years. This is mainly because of the increase in the number of applications offered by smartphones and the safety offered by these applications while handling financial transactions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security of mobile payment apps. Security is the major concern when it comes to one-touch mobile payments. As mobile payment apps store the financial details of the users, many customers still are afraid and concerned about the security of their details.
Key vendors
- FIS
- Gemalto
- MasterCard
- PayPal
- Alibaba Group
- Apple
- Samsung Electronics
Other prominent vendors
- Bharti Airtel
- American Express
- Bank of America
- Citrus Payment Solutions
- LevelUp
- MobiKwik
- One97 Communication
- Orange
- Oxigen
- Square
- Venmo
- Visa
- ZipCash Card Services
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by mode of transaction
Part 07: Market segmentation by type of payment
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
