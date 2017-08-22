HAMMONTON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- American Gaming & Electronics, Inc. (OTCQB: AGNU) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with its joint venture partner Image Power, it has signed a daily operations contract with Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin, Maryland, which is a partnership between Churchill Downs Inc. and the Saratoga Casino.

The agreement is for AG&E and Image Power to supply slot technicians to maintain all technical operations on the casino floor. This is the second agreement of its type that AG&E and Image Power has in place. The first was with Hollywood Perryville Casino (Penn National Gaming's REIT) in Perryville Maryland.

Anthony Tomasello, CEO and President of American Gaming and Electronics, said, "In our opinion this is a step towards the future that allows the operator to control staffing levels and still have a qualified work force for both regular and high volume periods. The economic savings is considerable for the operator and includes other beneficial services such as inventory control, preventative maintenance and a large back up staff for projects. This also provides a strong revenue increase for the Company and its investors."

AG&E, Inc. has also signed a distribution and service agreement with GameCo., Inc., Las Vegas, a leading manufacturer of Skill Based casino machines geared to the millennial player.

AG&E is presently in negotiations with several equipment manufactures and expects those distribution agreements to be in place soon. Image Power is an approved MBE vendor in the state of Maryland.

AG&E Holdings Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of gaming parts, electronic components and technical labor, both domestically and internationally. AG&E is strategically located in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Florida and Illinois and its distribution chain reaches the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, Canada, and Eastern and Western Europe. AG&E also serves as the national warranty center for a major supplier of bill acceptors in the industry. It provides repair service for all types of monitors and bill validators and sells a wide array of products detailed on its web site http://www.agegaming.com.

