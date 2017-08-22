Bharat Book Announces the Addition of - GeoMetrics for Banks (GmB), an Online Database to its Offerings

MUMBAI, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bharat Book Bureau is the official channel partner for the distribution of the database GeoMetrics for Banks (GmB). Through this database one can unravel the granular market size, growth & market share of bank deposits in India with interactive maps. It gives visual insights for Retail bankers, Banking Analysts & Researchers.

One can understand the market size of low-cost deposits, growth in deposits and market share by bank-type, for 640 districts & over 5000 centres, based on quarterly data releases by RBI. Visualise the regions of one's choice based on one's selection and analyse the trend in the low cost deposit market across different category of banks, at a granular level.

Market Size & Share based on RBI statistics

Value of Deposits (Rs Cr)

- Savings

- Current

- Term

- Savings - Current - Term Credit

No of bank branches

Share by type of Bank (%)

- SBI

- Other PSUs

- Private

- Foreign

- RRBs

Granularity, time series & Metrics

640 districts

Over 5000 centres

Quarterly data series

Time series from 2011-12 onwards

Metrics

- Growth - YoY & PoP

- Avg deposit/branch

- Per capita deposit

Query, Interactive maps with Dashboard

Dynamically generated maps based on user selection

Color coded map outputs

Identify & locate geographies based on user defined criteria

Quick assimilation of data

To know more about GmB and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/docs/pdf/akara-research-Geomatrics-for-Banks-brochure.pdf

