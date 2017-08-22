Global Biochar Market Projected to Reach US$ 14,751.8 Thousand by 2025; Popularity of Organic Food and Waste Management Benefits Driving Demand, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Biochar (Feedstock: Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Other Feedstock); Application: Electricity Generation, Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Applications) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global biochar market was valued at US$ 444.2 thousand in 2016 and is likely to reach US$ 14,751.8 thousand by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Biochar is a charcoal which is obtained by heating different waste products such as wood waste, agricultural waste, animal manure and forest waste. These waste products are used as feedstock for production of biochar. Biochar is produced mainly through modern pyrolysis processes in which direct thermal decomposition of biomass waste in the absence of oxygen takes place resulting into biochar along with bio-oil and syngas. Biochar market can be segmented on the basis of the feedstock. On the basis of feedstock it is segmented into woody biomass, agricultural waste, animal manure and others. Others segment includes, coconut, rice, sugarcane, cereals, corn, bamboo etc.

Growth in bio-fuel sector coupled with various government rules and regulations has been driving demand for global biochar market in the last few years. Environmental benefits and availability of cheaper feedstock is expected to drive the market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. However factors such as technological limitations and lack of consumer awareness can affect the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Report Brochure: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2863

In terms of volume and value, wood biomass segment dominated the global biochar market covering nearly half of the market share of the global biochar market. Wood waste that is converted into biochar is used in soil amendment that helps in improving the health and quality of soil. Biochar obtained is rich in high carbon content helps in carbon sequestration. Agricultural waste used for conversion of biochar has good magnetic strength and high surface area which helps in waste water treatment and polymer. Waste obtained from animal accounts for very small market share. Biochar has wide range of application in agriculture, forestry, and electricity generation and also used as fertilizers. Rise in demand of soil amendment and carbon sequestration is expected to drive the biochar market in the near future. Agriculture and forestry segment are anticipated to grow substantially in coming forecast period.

In terms of volume, North America accounted for significant share of biochar market in 2016. High growth in agriculture and forestry segment and large number of biochar manufacturers is anticipated to drive the biochar market in the near future. Demand for biochar is stable in Europe and is projected to show significant growth in the coming forecast period. Exponential growth in the biofuel sector in Asia Pacific is projected to boost the demand for biochar in the near future. Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounts for very small market share but is anticipated to show steady growth in the near future.

U.S Biochar Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-biochar-market.html

Major manufacturers operating in the global biochar market Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd, Vega Biofuels, Inc., Full Circle Biochar, Genesis Industries LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Earth Systems Bioenergy, Agri-Tech Producers, LLC , Pacific Biochar, Phoenix Energy, Biochar Supreme LLC, CharGrow, LLC, Cool Planet Energy Systems.

The report provides comprehensive view of the global biochar market in terms of volume and revenue. It includes current demand analysis and forecast for application segments in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report offers detailed country-wise analysis of the biochar market in the regions mentioned above.

The global biochar market has been divided into the following segments.

Global Biochar Market - Feedstock Type Analysis

Woody Biomass

Agricultural Waste

Animal Manure

Others

Global Biochar Market - Application Analysis

Electricity Generation

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Global Biochar Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse Research Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biochar-market.htm

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research



State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://cmfenews.com/