VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Lincoln Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: LMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress at its Pine Grove property in Nevada. Lincoln is encouraged by the results of the most recent PEA and will begin advancing the Pine Grove project (the "Project") towards production and as such will focus the majority of its efforts in permitting the Project for production. Resource exploration will continue.

Paul Saxton, Lincoln's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "The Company is poised now to capitalize on the favorable view towards mining in the U.S. We look forward to completion of the development work at Pine Grove. The Company's policy of strong environmental stewardship has enabled us to work well with both State and Federal agencies towards attaining this goal."

Lincoln has commissioned various environmental studies at Pine Grove since 2009, and reported data required for the permitting of a mine to several agencies. The Company is establishing a full list of all reports, studies and approvals needed in its Plan of Operations. The Project will be under the jurisdiction of the federal US Forest Service ("USFS"). Lincoln will also need to obtain other permits from Federal, State and local agencies as required.

Over the years, Lincoln has built momentum with the Agencies and consultants. Lincoln has obtained a determination of non-jurisdictional waters of the U.S. ("non-WotUS") from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Geochemical characterization of waste rock and ore is underway with oversight by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") and the USFS. Biological baseline data, collected by Stantec Consulting Services Inc., has been reported to the USFS and the Nevada Division of Wildlife.

The National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") requires an environmental analysis to be carried out prior to approving the Plan of Operations ("POO"). Critical to this NEPA analysis are baseline surveys, reports and approvals regarding heritage resources, surface waters impacts, waste rock geochemistry, and biological concerns. The biological report along with the cultural survey report will be reviewed for final approval by Federal and State regulators.

Lincoln has submitted a plan of operations to the USFS regarding geotechnical exploration activities needed to complete mine facilities design. Lincoln's proposed activities consist of:

(1) drilling nine vertical reverse-circulation condemnation holes,

(2) drilling five groundwater exploration drill holes,

(3) drilling six geotechnical engineering auger holes, and

(4) excavating eleven test pits for the evaluation of additional engineering properties of the soil.

To aid the Company in all this work, Lincoln is pleased to announce the engagement of an effective permitting team that will allow it to proceed with permitting of the Pine Grove Project towards operation. The consulting team with respective task assignments consists of the following:

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. - Collection of environmental baseline data and writing of environmental reports. Stantec has prepared documentation to present the results of acid base accounting ("ABA") and meteoric water mobility procedure ("MWMP") of samples from drill holes intended to test waste rock at Lincoln's proposed Pine Grove Project. This testing was requested by the NDEP's Bureau of Mining Reclamation and Regulation ("BMRR"). Stantec has delivered archaeological, botanical and wildlife studies to the USFS. Stantec installed a meteorological station and has collected site-specific weather data since 2010. Stantec is preparing a Reclamation Plan for the proposed Pine Grove mine.

Welsh Hagen Associates - Working with management and other consultants on the Plan of Operations ("POO") as it pertains to mine design.

Kappes, Cassiday & Associates - Metallurgical assessment, process engineering, and mine facilities design and construction.

Golder Associates Inc. - Collection and evaluation of geotechnical information required for the POO and pit wall stability.

Jeff Wilson, Executive Vice President and Vice President, Exploration of Lincoln Mining Corporation and Paul Saxton, President and CEO of Lincoln are qualified persons under the NI 43-101 and have reviewed the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, namely the Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both Nevada corporations.

Paul Saxton, President & CEO

