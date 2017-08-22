Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-22 15:36 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify that on 22 August 2017 the management board of AB Amber Grid decided to join the UAB EPSO-G company group dividend policy and apply directly in full extend.



Attached:



1. Dividend policy of AB Amber Grid



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rimantas Šukys



Finance Director



tel. +370 5 236 0854



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: R.Sukys@ambergrid.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642341