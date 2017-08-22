As of August 23, 2017, the following structured product issued by SG Issuer changes list from STO Structured Products to STO Structured Products Units. Last day of trading on STO Structured Products is August 22, 2017. The Short Name, Trading Code and Trading Lot will be changed according to below.



Issuer: SG Issuer ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: LU1479863273 ------------------------------------------------------------ Current Short Name: SGI GTM 3074 ------------------------------------------------------------ New Short Name: SGI 3074 GTM ------------------------------------------------------------ Current Trading Code: SGI_GTM_3074 ------------------------------------------------------------ New Trading Code: SGI_3074_GTM ------------------------------------------------------------ Current Trading Lot: SEK 100 000 ------------------------------------------------------------ New Trading Lot: 1 Unit ------------------------------------------------------------ Term: Changes segment as of August 23, 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.