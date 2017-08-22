The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 August 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1334.15 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1318.61 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1357.72 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1342.18 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

