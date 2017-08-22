ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - HypSports -- a sports technology innovator that sees the future of pro sports and esports as a direct-to-consumer, micro-transaction business -- today announced the all-new Season Showdown mode for its free-to-play sports and esports platform is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, Google Play for Android devices and on Facebook. Perfectly timed for the start of the NFL season, the Season Showdown mode introduces season-long competition and delivers an innovative experience that turns passionate fans into hungry competitors -- further strengthening HypSports' mission of gamifying real sports and esports, delivering highly-engaging content year-round for fans.

With the new Season Showdown mode, players compete in multi-stage fantasy sports events throughout the regular season with their record determining which division they will play in for the finals. The mode is designed to make every real gameday matter to fans just as much as it does to professional athletes. The Season Showdown mode will automatically pick the best pro lineups from a fan's available roster so players can remain competitive, even when they are away from their mobile devices.

The Season Showdown mode is available for HypSports' entire catalog of sports and esports leagues, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and League of Legends (LoL), with other popular sports and esports leagues coming soon. Because HypSports is a new breed of fantasy sports platform -- one that replaces cash wagering and deep statistical knowledge with proven free-to-play game mechanics -- fans benefit from playing multiple sports concurrently throughout the entire year, as the player resources that they earn in one sport may be used to benefit their rosters in another. This makes HypSports uniquely a true cross-title engagement platform for fans of all sports and esports.

Since first releasing the platform in the fall of 2016, and while operating through multiple pro sports seasons, HypSports has focused on building cross-sports features and functionality that drives year-round fan engagement.

"Because sports fans are competitive by nature, our core users come back daily to collect new players, level up existing players and customize their lineups to increase their chances of beating the competition," said Mike Taramykin, CEO and co-founder of HypSports. "In fact, some of our long-time users have missed less than 10 days in the last 12 months. That's a remarkable metric, but even more so when you consider that to play daily for a year, these fans had to transition between sports as seasons ended. Unlike in traditional fantasy sports, it's been incredible to watch fans go from football to basketball to baseball and most recently to League of Legends esports without missing a day of action."

The HypSports platform was created to turn real sports and esports events into an engaging competition for fans. It has shown that fans are not only eager to compete alongside their favorite athletes, but they also crave that competition all year long. The new Season Showdown mode takes fan competition to the next level and delivers an exciting new way for fans to square off.

HypSports is available to download free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, Google Play for Android devices and on Facebook.

For more information about HypSports, visit www.hysports.com. View the HypSports trailer here: https://vimeo.com/229798533.

A full press kit with screenshots, trailer, art and logos is available here: http://uberstrategist.link/HypSports-PressKit.

About HypSports

HypSports gamifies the world of sports and esports and delivers it all to fans in a single free-to-play app. HypSports believes that the future of sports is in direct consumer engagement and micro-transaction, creating new opportunities that go beyond traditional sponsorship, licensing, and merchandising models. HypSports' unique combination of sports and esports content creates always-on engagement for fans, teams, leagues and their sponsors.

HypSports is developed by a team of sports games, mobile games, and fantasy sports veterans, with decades of experience developing hit sports products. With a successful track record of more than two decades of hit video game development, the HypSports team knows sports fans and gamers. Their first company, Hypnotix, created the popular Outlaw Sports series before being acquired by Electronic Arts in 2005. At EA SPORTS, the team led the Tiger Woods PGA TOUR franchise and launched the first groundbreaking free-to-play versions of Madden NFL.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/21/11G144403/Images/05_HypSports_Baseball_Lineup-389574e20b789fde9b27d3b6a6f5f4d2.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/21/11G144403/Images/04_HypSports_Showdown_Hub-2f256b3b8a92a75abe02cf8849dd04ca.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/21/11G144403/Images/03_HypSports_Lobby-caf3764c11fdb92bbac938db9fbc8996.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/21/11G144403/Images/02_HypSports_LoL_Live-367bf4c37db9aca09140e2b663c3d2ff.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/21/11G144403/Images/01_HypSports_Football_Menu-708c0e46b56f8e7182470d9a96d9f784.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/229798533

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist, Inc.

+1 (646) 844-8388

pr@uberstrategist.com