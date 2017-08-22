

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A passenger on a British Airways flight was forced to sit in a seat soaked with some else's urine for eleven hours, according to media reports.



Andrew Wilkinson, 39, of London, boarded the British Airways flight from Heathrow to visit his parents in Cape Town, South Africa.



Wilkinson, who reportedly paid more than $1,500 for the flight, spotted a wet patch on his seat upon boarding. He initially assumed it was just a water stain, but the distinct smell made him realize it was urine.



After Wilkinson complained to a flight attendant about the wet patch, she too agreed it was urine and apologized. She later brought him some wet wipes and asked him to clean it up himself, according to the media reports.



When Wilkinson asked to be moved from his economy class seat to business class, the flight attendant told she would see what she could do. But the attendant did not change Wilkinson's seat and he was left to sit in the damp seat for more than eleven hours.



'It was awful. By the end of the flight, I could feel it seeping into my jeans,' Wilkinson reportedly said. He later put a plastic bag over the seat and also covered it with a blanket.



After complaining to British Airways about the seat, the airline is said to have offered Wikinson 5,000 frequent flyer points in compensation. The airline also offered him a flight voucher or a free upgrade on his next flight to Cape Town.



A statement issued by British Airways said it was 'very concerned' over the incident and has been in touch with the customer to 'apologize and make amends.'



