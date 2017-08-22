Cascade Energy Receives Important Regulatory Approvals Advancing Business Operations

LOS ANGELES, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cascade Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSCE) todayannounces the completion of several important regulatory hurdles moving the Company an additional step closer to becoming fully operational within the fast-growing medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. The Company, which has filed for a name change to Cannabis Strategic Ventures, will provide temporary, permanent, and long-term staffing solutions, employment and human resources consulting and Professional Employment Organization services to the legal Cannabis space.

The Company has recently received approval for operation in the state of Washington. Management considers this an important milestone achievement as there are advanced discussions with various cannabis-related operations for utilization of the Company's services. This formal approval will allow the management to move into final contract negotiations.

Mr. Simon Yu, CEO noted, "We have been very busy with the state approval process and we are happy to report success in this area. Additionally, we have also been approved for workers' compensation insurance, which is vital for any staffing-related operation. We felt most of the regulatory and licensing process is now behind us allowing us to move our business plan forward. Interest in our services, especially within the state of Washington, has been very strong."

