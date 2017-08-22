

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump ruled out an immediate withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan as he unveiled an expansive new strategy for South Asia aimed at bolstering America's security.



In his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump clarified that a hasty US withdrawal would leave a vacuum for terrorists to flood back into that country and begin planning attacks on America and its allies and partners.



Addressing a crowd of hundreds of service members at Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia Monday, Trump said his original intention was troop withdrawal, but had instead decided to stay and 'fight to win' to avoid the mistakes his predecessors made in Iraq.



Trump made it clear that he will not talk about numbers of troops or the Government's plans for further military activities.



He emphasized the strategy will be conditions based and not set to a timetable, as it will be counterproductive for the United States to announce in advance the dates to begin or end military options. 'America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out'.



Trump said America will work with the Afghan government, so long as it sees commitment and progress, and warned it was not a 'blank cheque' for Afghanistan.



Trump's turnaround from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war evoked rapid response from Taliban, which threatened that Afghanistan would become 'a graveyard' for the United States.



'If America doesn't withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, soon Afghanistan will become another graveyard for this superpower in the 21st century,' Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in Afghanistan, said in a statement.



Trump said the American people are frustrated by the nation's longest war in Afghanistan, calling it a war without victory.



Trump's new expansive strategy encompasses Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, the Central Asian nations, and extends into Southeast Asia.



Trump warned Pakistan of consequences for providing safe havens to terrorists and of nuclear weapons and materials coming into their hands.



'The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen,' the President said.



