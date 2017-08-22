AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- UnsubCentral, a PostUp company and performance-marketing veteran, today announces the launch of Opt-in Central, an innovative tool that captures email contact, behavioral and demographic information of unique website visitors, enabling marketers to grow their email lists and enhance customer data through intelligent on-site capture widgets.

Email continues to prove its ROI as a leading marketing channel. A recent study showed that email marketing influences the buying decisions of millennials more than social media, online ads, or text message promotions, but marketers often lack an easy, affordable solution to build their own customized email lists.

This new offering is a streamlined way to reveal companies' best prospects -- their organic site visitors -- providing marketers with greater insight into their audience, and allowing them to own and execute more effective email campaigns.

"Advertisers often do not have tools to proactively capture site visitors' contact information. Opt-in Central places an easy-to-use, holistic tool at the advertisers' fingertips to help capture unique visitors' email addresses," said Patrick Asbra, VP of Sales at UnsubCentral. "With Opt-in Central, advertisers have a new way to gain the contact information of their most valuable leads and prospects -- their site visitors -- at a fraction of the cost, so they can build better customer and prospect lists."

About UnsubCentral

UnsubCentral offers the industry's leading solution for email compliance and opt-out list management. UnsubCentral provides advertisers, agencies, and networks with the necessary tools to comply with the CAN-SPAM Act by allowing them to securely manage opt-out and customer lists across third party partners.

