MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- C&W Business, a division of C&W Communications (C&W), a full-service communications and entertainment provider operating in the Caribbean and Latin America, announced it has achieved compliance with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001). This internationally recognized information security standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a Company's Information Security Management System (ISMS).

"By achieving compliance with ISO 27001, C&W continues to apply best practices in data security which demonstrates its commitment to protect the most valued asset of enterprises large and small: their information. It's part of a number of measures to meet customer and market requirements in all geographies in which C&W operates," said Shuja Khan, Chief Commercial Officer, C&W Communications.

The certification is valid for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. Achievement of this standard was the result of a 12-month organization-wide effort. In preparation for the independent audit, C&W Business conducted comprehensive internal audits and risk assessments to ensure all required controls were in place. The independent audit was performed by DAS, a UK based audit firm accredited by UKAS.

According to Khan, "C&W Business will continue investing to ensure our infrastructure is safe and resilient to any potential attacks, and to honor our obligation to our customers and other stakeholders that the company will be vigilant in keeping our customers' data safe and secure."

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Liberty Global invests in the infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Liberty Global's scale and commitment to innovation enables it to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect its 25 million customers who subscribe to 51 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. Liberty Global also serves over 10 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK) for its European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) and (NASDAQ: LILAK) (OTC PINK: LILAB), which consists of its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

