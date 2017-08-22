SILICON VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Silver status in the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards for their Partner Relationship Management automation application, one of three products on ZINFI's UCM platform. The ZINFI UCM platform allows vendor organizations to build a high-performing global partner channel.

The Golden Bridge Awards recognize and honor Best Companies across the globe on an annual basis, judged by industry peers. The Awards are intended to highlight companies that are receptive to customer feedback and innovate to meet customer needs, thus, building bridges to connect to their customer base. This 2017 win by ZINFI falls into their "New Products and Services -- Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" category.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. This Silver Award win for the ZINFI Partner Relationship Management solution comes in the midst of a banner year for ZINFI, including Best-in-Class rankings in the SiriusDecisions PRM 2017 (SiriusView) Report.

"We are honored to be recognized by Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "Our Unified Channel Management (UCM) solution integrates three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management automation and partner sales management automation -- within a single platform and user interface. These awards are a testament to ZINFI's commitment to innovate channel marketing for Fortune 1000 companies."

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

